How Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy 'really got into investing' — and his top 3 tips

Ryan Murphy looks on during Day Two of the TYR Pro Swim Series at Des Moines on March 05, 2020 at the MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA in Des Moines, Iowa.

As a three-time Olympic gold medalist, Ryan Murphy's main focus has always been swimming. But growing up, investing was a common dinner table topic as well. His mother has a master's degree in math, his father was a CPA, and his grandfather has a Ph.D. in math. "When we get together for the family holidays, it's definitely a nerdy crowd," he says. "The stock talk was definitely a big topic of conversation." From a young age, Murphy would walk by the "adult" table and hear his parents and grandparents talking about stocks. At the time, he thought it was "stupid" and "boring." But as he got older, his interest in investing grew. "You kind of become what your parents are and what your influences push you towards, and so I really got into investing," he says. Investing can feel scary to those who have never done it. But it remains the best way to grow your wealth, experts say, and investors' top regret is not getting started earlier. Murphy credits growing up around "stock talk" with helping him shake some of the nerves around investing and start building a portfolio his senior year of college. Here are his three tips for how to invest successfully.

Research your investments

"I do really go back to those holiday talks with my dad and grandpa. My grandpa specifically," he says. "I think I was like 12 years old and I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna sit down at the big boys' table and I'm gonna listen to their finance talks and and see what I can learn.'" It's from his grandfather that Murphy learned to pick stocks by looking at a company's balance sheets and publicly accessible data like quarterly and annual reports. It's a technique value investors like Warren Buffett use to find investments to buy and hold. "You look at their financial statements, you read that through, and if it's a strong balance sheet and you like a company and where everything's heading, then you hold it, don't look at it for a couple months," he says.

Think long term

Athletic training requires the creation of long-term plans to be successful. "I sit down with my coaches at the beginning of the season and say, 'OK, one year from now, we want to be here,'" he says. The same principle applies to investing, Murphy points out. You consider your goal and work backward: "How do we get there? Where do we invest?" Planning for a goal months or years out helps you break it down into more manageable pieces. Over a career, for example, saving as little as $95 per paycheck could make you a 401(k) millionaire by retirement.

Video by Courtney Stith

Expect turbulence and don't panic