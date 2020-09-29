Skip Navigation
News You Can Use

Amazon announces Prime Day; presidential candidates debate: What today’s news means for your money

The first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden takes place tonight, and Amazon has announced Prime Day will take place October 13-14, 2020.

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to attendees at an outdoor "Black Economic Summit" while campaigning for president in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 23, 2020.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

The first presidential debate is tonight; markets rose on Monday; Amazon has finally scheduled Prime Day. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

The market notches its best day in weeks

Markets continued their climb on Monday amid hope for a new coronavirus stimulus package. The S&P and Nasdaq both had their third positive day in a row. And it was the best day since early September for both the S&P 500 and the Dow.

Stocks moved slightly lower Tuesday morning. Experts caution that political news could cause more market turbulence this week.

Lawmakers resume stimulus talks ahead of presidential debate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will resume talks Tuesday about another stimulus bill for the American people. The House Democrats' new $2.2 trillion bill includes a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

The news comes as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden gear up for Tuesday's presidential debate, the first of three. Although the market has historically continued its climb no matter who is in office, the president can have sway over a variety of issues that affect your wallet, from taxes to Social Security to health-care coverage.

VIDEO3:1303:13
Where your federal taxes are spent
Grow from Acorns

Video by David Fang

Amazon schedules Prime Day for October

Amazon has announced that this year's Prime Day, its biggest annual sale for Prime members, will take place on October 13 and 14. The event is usually in July but was delayed this year as a result of the pandemic. 

Amazon has already started posting early deals. Plan ahead of time by comparing prices.

Words you've heard: Furlough

A furlough is when an employee is placed on an extended unpaid leave as a result of employer needs or economic conditions. The airline industry is currently lobbying Congress for another $25 billion in aid to avoid tens of thousands of furloughs.

Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.

