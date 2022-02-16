4 of the 10 U.S. cities where rents rose the most in 2021 are all in one state

Despite a slowdown at the start of the pandemic, rent prices are back up: The median monthly cost for a one-bedroom apartment grew 11.6% over the course of the year, according to Zumper's 2021 National Rent Report. Data from real estate site Redfin show monthly listed rents increased 14.1% year over year in December, to an average $1,877.

Rents in certain cities have risen two or three times as much over that period.

Housing analysts at Redfin used data from more than 20,000 apartment buildings across the U.S. to find where rents have risen the most recently. While prices have surged in typically expensive places like New York City, there are some surprises, too: Cities in the Sunshine State make up nearly half of the top 10.

Here are the 10 U.S. cities where rents spiked the most over 2021.