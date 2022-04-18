These 10 used car models have gained the most value the last 12 months — 8 have one thing in common

If you've looked at buying a new or used car recently, you probably came away from the dealer's lot with some serious sticker shock. In March, the average price of used car was up more than 35% from where it was 12 months ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It's been this way for months: While the March inflation figure for used cars was slightly less than it had been in the previous three months, it was still the 12th straight month of double-digit inflation for used cars.

Much of that sustained increase in prices can be blamed on the global microchip shortage that continues to slow production of new vehicles, says Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader. "The lack of availability of new cars creates pressure on used cars, which then causes prices to go up" across the board, he says. In addition, fewer transactions for new cars creates its own shortage of used cars, since those would-be buyers aren't trading in or selling their old vehicles. Those supply problems for both new and used cars are going to be with us for a while, says Ivan Drury, senior manager at Edmunds. "Even if [automakers] were to get all the chips they needed, we wouldn't see this situation with supply and demand right-sided anytime soon," Drury says. "There's going to be a huge lag time between those new car sales with trade-ins translating into enough supply for the [entire] U.S market."

Smaller, fuel efficient used cars get top dollar

High inflation isn't just affecting cars: Everything is more expensive right now. The consumer price index measured overall inflation at a historic 8.5%, much of which was driven by increases in the cost of housing and fuel. Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed the price of gasoline up almost 20% from February to March and up nearly 50% from 12 months ago, according to BLS. That shock to the budget has had a direct impact on demand for smaller, fuel efficient cars, according to a recent analysis by iSeeCars. Of the 10 used car models that have seen the biggest prices increases over the past year, 4 are hybrid or electric cars, and 8 classify as compact or subcompact cars.

Small, fuel-efficient used cars have seen prices increase significantly in the last 12 months Make/model Average price in March '22 Year-over-year price increase Year-over-year percent change Hyundai Sonata Hybrid $25,620 $9,991 63.9% Kia Rio $17,970 $5942 49.4% Nissan LEAF $25,123 $8,288 49.2% Chevrolet Spark $17,039 $5,526 48% Mercedes-Benz G-Class $220,846 $71,586 48% Toyota Prius $26,606 $8,269 45.1% Kia Forte $20,010 $6,193 44.8% Kia Soul $20,169 $6,107 43.4% Tesla Model S $75,475 $22,612 42.8% Mitsubishi Mirage $14,838 $4,431 42.6% Source: iSeeCars

That's not surprising, Moody says. For years, "the most economical cars to own over a long period of time according to Kelley Blue Book are subcompacts, compacts, and hybrids," he says because they often have great financing terms and don't depreciate as much as other cars do. Those economic benefits are only compounded when gas prices spike, Moody says.

A car owner with a trade-in is 'the luckiest person in the car-buying world right now'