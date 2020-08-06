'Forget 15-year mortgages. Do 30,' says self-made millionaire — here's why

With mortgage rates hitting record lows, it can be tempting to consider a 15-year-mortgage instead of one spanning 30 years. The draw: The interest rates for 15-year loans are lower, currently 2.65% versus 3.03% for a 30-year, according to Bankrate.com. Combined with a shorter timeline, you'll pay substantially less in interest overall, build equity faster, and be debt-free sooner. But there's a catch: Your monthly payments will be much bigger than with a 30-year mortgage. That's a big commitment, points out self-made millionaire Steve Siebold, author of "How Money Works." "Possibly unpopular opinion: Forget 15-year mortgages. Do 30," Siebold suggested on Twitter earlier this summer. "Why? Because making extra payments can turn it into a 15-year. And, you can reduce your mortgage payments if times get tough, then resume higher payments later. Give yourself options. Flexibility is nice!"

How a 15-year mortgage compares to a 30-year

If you borrow $200,000 with a 30-year mortgage at current rates, your monthly payment would be about $846. Over the life of the loan, you'll pay almost $105,000 in interest. Opt for a 15-year loan instead and your payments will be roughly $500 more, or about $1,348 per month. But you'll pay just about $43,000 total in interest, less than half as much as with the 30-year loan.

Most homeowners benefit from a 'super-duper flexible mortgage'