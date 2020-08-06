Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Borrowing

'Forget 15-year mortgages. Do 30,' says self-made millionaire — here's why

Mortgages rates are hitting record lows. A 15-year loan has even lower rates than a 30-year, but experts say a longer term offers you valuable financial flexibility.

Kelli Grant@kelligrant
Twenty/20

With mortgage rates hitting record lows, it can be tempting to consider a 15-year-mortgage instead of one spanning 30 years.

The draw: The interest rates for 15-year loans are lower, currently 2.65% versus 3.03% for a 30-year, according to Bankrate.com. Combined with a shorter timeline, you'll pay substantially less in interest overall, build equity faster, and be debt-free sooner. But there's a catch: Your monthly payments will be much bigger than with a 30-year mortgage.

That's a big commitment, points out self-made millionaire Steve Siebold, author of "How Money Works."

"Possibly unpopular opinion: Forget 15-year mortgages. Do 30," Siebold suggested on Twitter earlier this summer. "Why? Because making extra payments can turn it into a 15-year. And, you can reduce your mortgage payments if times get tough, then resume higher payments later. Give yourself options. Flexibility is nice!"

How a 15-year mortgage compares to a 30-year

If you borrow $200,000 with a 30-year mortgage at current rates, your monthly payment would be about $846. Over the life of the loan, you'll pay almost $105,000 in interest.

Opt for a 15-year loan instead and your payments will be roughly $500 more, or about $1,348 per month. But you'll pay just about $43,000 total in interest, less than half as much as with the 30-year loan. 

Most homeowners benefit from a 'super-duper flexible mortgage'

Siebold's point of view isn't actually unpopular. Financial experts agree that the flexibility of lower monthly mortgage payments is important for many homeowners.

"I've explained it to clients this way," says Mark La Spisa, a certified financial planner and president of Vermillion Financial Advisors in South Barrington, Illinois. "If you had a 15-year mortgage and a 15-year super-duper flexible mortgage, which one do you think you would choose?"

Most them then ask what a "super-duper flexible" mortgage entails. "If you need cash, the payments can drop 20% if you want any time you want," he says, "and the rate is only about a quarter of a point higher" than the typical 15-year loan.

The punchline, La Spisa says, is the "15-year super-duper flexible mortgage" is a 30-year mortgage that, like Siebold suggested, you pay back more quickly as your finances allow.

VIDEO4:1404:14
How to make your home-buying dream a reality
Spending

Video by Jason Armesto

When your financial situation allows, you can put extra money toward your balance and pay off the loan faster — as Siebold put it, turning it into a 15-year. But when money is tight, then you can take advantage of the 30-year's lower payments and use the difference to help with other bills, says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate. You're not locked into that large payment.

"Money in the bank will pay the bills; home equity will not," McBride says.

The flexibility of a lower mortgage payment also helps if you have another goal to pursue, like bolstering your emergency fund, paying down high-interest-rate debt, or getting on track with retirement savings. Given the low interest rate on mortgages, investing the difference can be an especially smart move.

"A 15-year fixed may be a great choice, but that's often for someone who has already checked the other boxes: They're already maxing out their retirement savings, have no high-interest debt, and have adequate savings," McBride says. "Unfortunately, too few people have checked all those boxes."

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map