Midyear market outlook: 3 factors experts say could affect your portfolio over the second half of 2022

When it comes to the performance of the market and more broadly, the economy, during the first half of this year, economists and market-watchers are in agreement: Not great. The S&P 500 ended the first six months of the year down 20.6% — the worst first-half decline since 1970. The dip came as costs for goods and services ballooned, weighing on Americans' cost of living. U.S. inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, came in 8.6% higher in May from a year earlier — the fastest bump since 1981. In an effort to cool down those rising prices, the Federal Reserve has taken measures to slow the economy by raising interest rates, making it costlier for businesses and consumers to borrow money. It's a precarious strategy, one that many economists suggest may slow the economy to the point that it tips into a recession, generally identified as a decline in gross domestic product for two straight quarters (U.S. GDP declined by 1.5% in the first quarter of 2022). Ask the experts what comes next, and you'll get a wide variety of responses. While some see light at the end of the tunnel in the form of a market recovery, others see recession, further market turmoil, and the proverbial oncoming train. Here are the three factors the pros say they're looking at when dissecting what may be in store for investors for the rest of the year.

Video by Jason Armesto

Inflation is a three-pronged threat

Rising prices present a three-pronged threat to economic and market growth, note analysts at T. Rowe Price. For one, "higher energy and food prices are, in effect, a tax on the consumer, who are the main engine of global economic growth." Two, rising prices costs can also cut into corporate profit margins. And three, if it remains high, inflation could provoke an overly aggressive Fed to raise rates to the point of causing a recession. Some investors, the folks at T. Rowe say, believe there are signs that inflation may have already peaked, such as a slowdown in the growth of housing prices. Analysts at HSBC believe the economy is at or close to "peak pain" on inflation, but that the numbers won't meaningfully decline until late in the year. All in all, investors hoping for a rebound are looking for a so-called "soft landing" from the Fed, in which continued interest rate hikes tame inflation without roiling the economy. That's what analysts from JP Morgan say they expect to happen in one of the most bullish outlooks available. Given improving inflation and an easing of tensions in Europe, they believe the S&P 500 could return to new highs by year-end.

Earnings can indicate companies' take on the economy

A slowing economy will almost certainly bring a slowdown in corporate earnings, which tend to fall by 30% on average during recessions, according to investment strategists at Baird. Because growth in earnings tends to drive stock prices over the long term — and because investors are forward-looking — firms regularly release expectations for future profitability. "We're watching [second quarter] earnings very carefully for signals from companies about how they view the health of the economy," Jason Trennert, Baird CEO, said in a recent note.

Video by Courtney Stith Results are just beginning to trickle in, but no major alarms have sounded yet. Out of a total of 18 companies reporting earnings for the quarter that ended in June, 16 reported above what analysts had estimated, according to data from Refinitiv. And analysts expect S&P earnings growth of 5.6% for the second quarter followed by growth of 11.1% in the third quarter. But those numbers can change quickly as firm's projections come in. As more data becomes available, market-watchers will have a better idea of where things are headed. "Companies see their order books every day and have a very good sense in real time of what's happening to the economy, so they should be able to sniff out strength or weakness quicker than the official data," says Trennert.

Consumer confidence drives spending