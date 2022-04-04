About half of states have unemployment rates below pre-pandemic levels, and 13 have rates lower than 3%

The U.S. jobs market and the country's overall economic recovery from the pandemic continues to be strong. That was the key takeaway from the March unemployment report from the Labor Department. U.S. employers created 431,000 jobs in March, according to initial estimates, and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%, just shy of its pre-pandemic level, which itself was a low not seen in more than 50 years. Additionally, the estimates from the January and February employment reports were revised upward, adding nearly 100,000 jobs to those already strong months.

It's another better-than-expected report in what has already been 12 months of solid jobs growth, says Mark Hamrick, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. "The nation's unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of one percent, more than expected," Hamrick says, and "more individuals were in the labor force, either working or looking for work." More people joining the labor force can sometimes push the unemployment rate higher, but the opposite happened in the March. The labor force participation rate increased, and unemployment still fell. Some of that might be due to the continuing rebound in the leisure and hospitality sector, which created 112,000 jobs in March, the most of any other sector. Leisure and hospitality has now seen 15 consecutive months of job growth exceeding 100,000, according to BLS.

The fact that the employment picture in the U.S. continues to be so robust is good for workers, Hamrick says, despite historically high inflation, which is likely to continue into 2022. "The state of the job market provides a solid underpinning for household finances," he says. "These same households are being tested by inflation, which will flash further into the red with forthcoming readings."

Nearly half the states have unemployment rates at or below pre-pandemic levels