'Almost everyone gets a benefit' with the new Child Tax Credit of up to $3,600: Here's how and when parents will get payments

The $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus bill, known as the American Rescue Plan, passed Congress Wednesday. The White House says President Joe Biden plans to sign it Friday. Among its many provisions, the plan includes sweeping changes to the Child Tax Credit, which could start monthly cash payments to families as soon as July. The American Rescue Plan institutes a fully refundable Child Tax Credit for 2021, increasing the maximum amount eligible parents can receive for simply having a qualifying child dependent to $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17 per year, or $250 per month. For children under the age of 6, the maximum credit equals $3,600 annually, or $300 per month. The dramatic expansion of the credit would only last for one year under the American Rescue Plan, although Democrats are hoping to make the credit enhancement permanent. The credit's overhaul would deliver cash to 93% of American children and cut the child poverty rate by half, according to Columbia University. Here's what we know about how, and how often, the government might be able to send aid to parents under the plan.

CTC payments will probably start going out in July

The American Rescue Plan calls for the IRS to send out periodic payments from July to December. It allows for up to half the credit to be paid out in advance, with the remainder claimable when you file your taxes next spring. But dividing the 2021 Child Tax Credit into monthly installments may present logistical challenges. The payments might end up coming less frequently, says Elaine Maag, a principal research associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. "My guess is they hope to get half of your CTC [Child Tax Credit] to you in July, and half would come when you file" your taxes next spring, Maag says. Parents who don't want a monthly or periodic check will have the option to instead take a lump sum when they file their taxes next year.

To get your tax credit fast, update your info with the IRS

Under the plan, the IRS is required to create an online portal that will allow taxpayers to update their income, marital status, and number of children who qualify for the credit. That portal will also allow people to opt out of the periodic payments if they want to take the full child credit on their tax return next spring. Lawmakers have authorized $400 million to the IRS to help the tax agency distribute these payments quickly, but it's unclear whether or not the tax agency will be able to handle the tasks of getting credits out as frequently as the bill outlines. To receive your benefits ASAP, Maag suggests that once the portal is active, you make sure the IRS has your latest information on file, including the number of dependents you have.

Checks will be based on income