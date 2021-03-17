Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Coronavirus financial resource center

Labor Department: $300/week unemployment enhancement may not start for 'several weeks'

Unemployed Americans may see a lag in enhanced unemployment benefits, depending on where they live.

Sofia Pitt@sofia_pitt
Share
People wait in line at the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen on Dec. 15, 2020 in New York City.
Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images

Out-of-work Americans counting on $300 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits approved under President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act may not get that aid until mid-April or later, the Labor Department announced Monday.

Biden's Covid-19 relief bill extended enhanced unemployment benefits until September 6, providing $300 per week in extra aid, on top of the unemployment benefits states already pay.

But states will need several weeks to "modify their computer systems to accommodate the extensions," Suzan LeVine, principal deputy assistant secretary at the Labor Department's Employment and Training Administration, wrote in the memo.

The American Rescue Plan Act also approved the extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the self-employed, gig workers, and part-timers, as well as the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which continues unemployment for people who exhaust their regular state benefits. Both of those programs will continue until Sept 6.

Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law on March 11, just days before enhanced unemployment benefits were set to expire on March 14.

VIDEO3:2303:23
5 lesser-known benefits in the stimulus bill besides $1,400 checks
Saving

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

Whether or not the benefits are delayed will likely depend on what state you live in. "The Department expects many states will need until the middle of April or later to implement the new provisions and begin notifying individuals," LeVine wrote.

The extension of benefits amounts to $7,500 in extra unemployment insurance per individual for the 25 weeks between March 14 and September 6, in addition to state unemployment benefits. That's money the 20 million Americans who were out of work as of late February desperately need.

If you experience a lag in enhanced unemployment benefits, here are some tips for maintaining financial security, according to a certified financial planner.

Communicate with landlords or creditors

If you are counting on enhanced unemployment benefits to pay bills, "be proactive," says Doug Boneparth, a CFP and president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York City. He suggests reaching out to mortgage companies, landlords, or creditors to let them know if you're facing financial hardship.

"The good news is, I think a lot of companies are already quite aware of the fact that people are hurting and have created programs to help with that," says Boneparth.

Major banks, including Capital One, Chase, Citi, and Wells Fargo, have been encouraging customers facing economic hardship to enroll in payment assistance programs. Here are some other resources for help with student loans, utility bills, rent, and food.

VIDEO2:2502:25
How to collect unemployment benefits
Grow from Acorns

Video by David Fang

Borrow from long-term assets when necessary

If you're dealing with a loss of income, it could be smart to save some of your stimulus money to help pay your bills in the interim. Suze Orman, bestselling author of "The Money Class" and host of the "Women & Money" podcast, recommends using your $1,400 check to pay for necessities and putting any remaining cash in a savings account for emergencies.

In a worst-case scenario, if you're really struggling to pay for necessities like food or living costs, it's OK to borrow from long-term savings accounts like a 401(k), 403(b), or individual retirement account, Boneparth says.

Last year, people under the age of 59½ were allowed a coronavirus-related distribution of up to $100,000 without the typical 10% early distribution penalty. They have a three-year window to pay income tax on that withdrawal or replace the withdrawn money to avoid taxes.

For 2021, the same relief hasn't been issued. So keep in mind if you do borrow from a retirement account, you could pay a hefty fee. Plus, you'll lose out on the power of compounding that money for your future goals.

Contact your local representatives

If your state delays the distribution of enhanced unemployment benefits, "reach out to your elected officials," Boneparth says. "I know a lot of people might think 'What good is that going to do?' But quite frankly, it has the potential to move things along."

Lobbying for the state to update its systems quickly isn't a guaranteed solution, but it's a way to hold elected officials accountable, Boneparth says. "It might not but a dollar in your pocket any sooner, but it might make you feel better that you did something."

Grow is published by Acorns + CNBC. Acorns helps you invest spare change automatically into diversified portfolios. Download the app today or learn more at Acorns.com.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2021 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2021 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map