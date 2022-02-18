401(k) balances hit record highs: How to take advantage of 'the best chance of reaching your retirement goals'

One of the stranger aspects about the early pandemic was that, despite all the economic uncertainty, many Americans were able to get on stronger financial footing. The personal savings rate — the amount people save from their paychecks — spiked to historic levels in 2020 and 2021, and, overall, credit card debt fell during the first 18 months of the pandemic.

Americans also started saving a lot more for retirement: Quarter after quarter, statistics about retirement savings have been improving, according to Fidelity, the country's largest administrator of 401(k)s.

While the personal savings rate has dropped to pre-pandemic levels and overall credit card debt has begun creeping up again, retirement savings habits are still growing strong, Fidelity's report for the fourth quarter of 2021 shows.

The average balance in a 401(k) — the most common type of work-sponsored retirement account — reached a record $130,700 at the end of 2021, up 4% from the third quarter and up 8% from the year before, according to Fidelity.

The average 403(b) — a type of retirement account popular among public employers and non-profit organizations — reached a historic high of $115,100, and, like the average 401(k), grew 4% quarter over quarter and 8% year over year.

"While investors have been facing an increasing level of financial challenges over the last year, we're glad to see that retirement savings continues to be a priority, especially among Gen Z investors," says Jason Jagatic, head of Workplace Thought Leadership at Fidelity.

"An early start on your retirement savings gives you the best chance of reaching your retirement goals," he adds.