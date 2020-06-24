Skip Navigation
Fourth of July side hustles: Earn as much as $60 per hour

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Twenty/20

The Fourth of July is often celebrated with family, fireworks, and barbecues, and historically, Americans haven't held back on shelling out money on the festivities. In 2017, nationwide July Fourth spending included $804 million on beef, $371 million on chicken, and $218 million on pork, according to WalletHub, and, in 2018, Americans spent more than $1 billion on beer.

While the coronavirus pandemic will undoubtedly affect people's plans for the holiday in 2020, many will probably still hold private celebrations with friends or family, and there may still be opportunities for you to pick up a side hustle and make a little extra cash.

Here are five side hustles to consider this Fourth of July, some of which can pay as much as $60 per hour.

Deliver groceries or takeout

Lockdowns in March, April, and May grew demand for grocery delivery significantly: Companies like Instacart announced it would hire 300,000 new shoppers in March. With many people still reluctant to head to a crowded supermarket, some might need your help in picking up their celebration essentials like hot dogs and burgers.

Consider picking up a grocery delivery side hustle for Instacart, where shoppers make an average of $13 per hour, according to Glassdoor, or for competitor Shipt, where shoppers make an average of $22 per hour, according to Indeed

Another option is delivering takeout through services like Grubhub, which pays $19 per hour, according to Indeed, or Uber Eats, which also pays $19 per hour, according to Glassdoor.

To limit your risk of contracting the coronavirus, remember to adhere to the principles of social distancing when you're at a supermarket, grocery store, or eatery. Keep a six-foot distance from other people and wearing a mask. Additionally, ask your employer what kind of contactless delivery system is in place, and make sure your employer has a break system that allows you to wash your hands regularly.

Babysit

Parents attending Fourth of July parties, or even throwing one themselves, may need someone to watch their kids so they can enjoy the festivities. In previous years, this holiday was one of the best days to make money babysitting

Sitters nationwide can make anywhere from $13-$20 per hour, according to Care.com.

Sign up to be a babysitter on sites like Care.comSittercity, and UrbanSitter. Make sure to ask parents you're considering working for if anyone in the family has recently been sick, to what degree that family's been practicing social distancing, and what kind of precautions you would take on the job. 

Walk dogs

Those attending or throwing a party may also need help walking their dogs while they are busy out or entertaining friends. Consider signing up for a dog walking service like Rover, Barkly Pets, or PetBacker. PayScale estimates dog walkers make an average of $14 per hour. PetBacker chargers dog walkers a 15%-25% fee from each reservation.

Take precautions when making transactions with your clients. Make sure to maintain the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social distancing protocols, including standing six feet apart and wearing a mask.

Rent out your home for a celebration

Attending a socially distanced July Fourth celebration yourself? If you have a backyard or even indoor space that's good for parties, consider renting it out to others while you're away. Sites like Giggster see people charge anywhere from $60 to $720 per hour to rent out their homes, and sites like Peerspace see people charge anywhere from $75 to $300 per hour.

Both Giggster and Peerspace charge a 15% service fee for hosts.

When making transactions with your renters, make sure to maintain social distancing protocols and to clean and disinfect any shared surfaces.

Drive for a ride-share company

Those attending other people's get-togethers will need a way to get home, especially in big cities where, out of caution, people are forgoing using public transportation.

According to Harry Campbell, the Rideshare Guy, July Fourth is one of the best days to drive for companies like Uber. "When you think about all the festivals, traffic and parking issues," he writes on his site, "you can see why this is a great day to drive. This is a day where the city and suburbs alike will be busy." 

Sign up to drive for a services like Lyft or Uber. One ride-share driver in New York City told CNBC he can pull in about $250 for a full day's work.

Mitigate your risk of contracting the coronavirus by wearing a mask, encouraging your clients to wear masks in the car, washing your hands frequently, and cleaning and disinfecting the surfaces of your car.

