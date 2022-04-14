78% of workers ignore 'the greatest money-making asset' for retirement, says CPA. Here's what it could be costing them

Saving for a secure retirement requires a number of money-smart strategies coming together, and in the eyes of workers, some factors seem more integral to success than others. Topping the list in a recent survey from Principal Financial Group: getting a matching contribution from your employer in your 401(k) plan. Nearly two-thirds — 62% — of workers identified company matches as important for reaching retirement goals. That workers are fond of the match shouldn't be surprising, says Tess Zigo, a certified financial planner at LPL Financial in Palm Harbor, Florida. "We like to refer to that as 'free money,' and it is," she told Grow. "If I'm putting in 3% of my money and you're putting in 3% of your money, sign me up! I'm taking your money." Getting "free money" is a no-brainer. It's math. Which is why it's somewhat curious that only 22% of employees in the survey identified starting investing early (in one's twenties) as important to building a secure retirement. To some experts, like IRAHelp.com publisher and certified public accountant Ed Slott, the remaining 78% are making a major goof. "The greatest money-making asset anyone can possess is time," he says. Here's why you should prioritize both to maximize your chances of building wealth toward retirement. Here's a hint: The advantage of starting early comes down to math, too.

Getting a match is 'the No. 1 thing'

If you're choosing how to invest for retirement, you'd be wise to prioritize your workplace retirement plan, Grant Sabatier, a millionaire early retiree and author of "Financial Freedom," told Grow. "The No. 1 thing is to invest enough to get the 401(k) match," he says. "That's 100% free money. If they match 50% of your contribution, that's a 50% return." If your company offers a 401(k), chances are it offers some kind of matching contribution as well. Of workplaces that offer 401(k) plans, 98% make contributions to their workers' retirement savings, according to the Plan Sponsor Council of America. The most common set-up: The company contributes 50 cents for every dollar the worker puts in, up to 6% of pay, per the Council's research.

A 21-year-old investor earns $50,000 and contributes 6% of her salary to her 401(k), which her employer matches for 50 cents on the dollar. Her employer increases her salary, on average, by a modest 2% per year, and her investment portfolio earns 8% per year. By the time she retires at age 66, she'll have contributed nearly $220,000 with her employer chipping in about $110,000. Her projected grand total, factoring in the growth in her portfolio: $2.3 million. Had she blown off the employer match and invested in, say, an IRA, she'd miss out not only on the employer's contributions but also the compounding growth of that money. Eliminate the matching contributions, and her total at retirement slides all the way down to $1.5 million.

Buffett: Time in the market lets your money 'snowball'