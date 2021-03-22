56% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck — and 43% really need the third stimulus

Millions of Americans still need financial assistance

Part of the reason so many people are struggling to get by in 2021 is that they had a tough 2020. Nearly half, 48%, of those surveyed reported experiencing unexpected financial setbacks in the last three months. And about 1 in 4, 23%, needed a federal, private, family, or student loan to make ends meet. A separate poll taken by SurveyMonkey last month shows more of the lingering effects: As many as 40% of Americans took "emergency financial actions" recently, such as digging into savings or asking for help.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst The other biggest money stressors, according to JungleScout, were whether people had enough emergency savings or a large enough retirement fund. They also worried about compensating for lost income and how to pay for housing costs like utilities or a home purchase. Other reports show similar patterns. Three in 10 adults pulled an average of $6,757 out of their retirement account because they lost a job or needed extra cash, a survey from MagnifyMoney found in May. And research firm Highland reported in October that nearly 50% of the 2,000 people polled said they had run out of emergency savings.

Smart money moves that can help