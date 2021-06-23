You can now opt out of advance Child Tax Credit payments: Here’s why that could be a good idea

On Tuesday, the IRS launched an online tool that allows families to opt out of advance monthly payments of the new Child Tax Credit, which are slated to begin on July 15. Instead, they can receive their entire credit as a lump sum when they file their 2021 tax return next year. The Child Tax Credit Update Portal allows parents to verify that they qualify for the enhanced credit, worth $3,000 to $3,600 per child annually, and unenroll from advance payments, under which families receive $250 to $300 per month from July through December. You have until June 28 to unenroll if you want to skip the July 15 payment.

Why you may want to opt out of advance payments