Over a third of Americans have missed payments for Afterpay, other 'buy now, pay later' services

"Buy Now, Pay Later" services, such as Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna, are gaining popularity with Americans — a whopping 74% of shoppers say they have used them, according to a Breeze Survey of 1,500 Americans taken from January 4 to January 7.

Unlike buying on layaway, where you set up a payment plan and get the product after you've paid the full amount, these services allow you to take the product home now, or buy it online, while only paying for part of it upfront.

Some stores like Walmart have gotten rid of layaway altogether and replaced it with a BNPL service.

"It is sexy to think you can get something that you can't afford," says Mark La Spisa, a certified financial planner and president of Vermillion Financial. "That's the illusion that is going on."

This illusion is costing some Americans significantly. More than half, 57% of Americans, said the service caused them to spend outside their means and 36% of users said they missed or made a late payment, which can sometimes result in late fees.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is even probing BNPL companies Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna, PayPal, and Zip about the risks of their offerings. Because these services are so easy to use, the CFPB is concerned it will lead consumers into more debt.

There are ways to use BNLP services responsibly, though. Here's how, according money experts.