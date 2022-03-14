Protein-rich foods support cognitive function, says 'Genius Kitchen' author: Here are 3 affordable sources

Greek yogurt

Lugavere recommends buying Greek yogurt, because "in 80 to 90 calories worth of food, you get about 18, 19 grams of protein," he says. Both full-fat or fat-free Greek yogurt could work. If you're going for the full fat version, he recommends opting for grass fed, if possible. Either way, "the protein in dairy is pristine," he says. "It's among the highest-quality protein that you'll find in nature." A 32-ounce container of fat-free Greek yogurt is currently going for $3.47 at Walmart. It can be stored in the fridge for one to two weeks or frozen for one to two months, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Beans, lentils, peas

Marisa Moore, a culinary and integrative dietitian, recommends stocking up on foods like beans, lentils, and peas. "They're really economical," she says, "and I love them because they're a great source of plant protein and fiber, but they're also really quite satisfying and versatile." Fiber, like protein, keeps you feeling full for longer.

Video by Courtney Stith "I always like to encourage people to buy the beans or lentils or chickpeas dry if you can, because that's going to be the least expensive option," she says. You can get them canned or frozen, but she warns this could end up being a little more expensive. A 16-ounce bag of dry pinto beans is currently selling for $1.59 at Target. Dry beans can last for a year or until their expiration date, according to Michigan State University. Google recipes for the type of beans you've bought to find a variety of ways to prepare them.

Nuts & seeds