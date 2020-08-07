The top 10 big U.S. cities where it's easiest to buy a home

Mortgage rates are at a record low, but that doesn't mean it's cheap to buy a home right now. Low mortgage rates and a shortage of available housing have driven demand this summer.

According to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index, the median home price in the U.S. jumped to a record high of $300,000 in the second quarter this year, up from $280,000 in the first quarter. Higher home prices and lower incomes due to the pandemic mean that just about 60% of homes sold in the second quarter were considered affordable to families earning the adjusted median income of $72,900.

But the real estate market isn't so daunting for buyers everywhere. If you're looking to buy a home and are able to relocate, you might want to consider one of the following cities. These are the large metro areas — those with a population of at least 500,000 — where housing is most affordable, according to the Housing Opportunity Index.