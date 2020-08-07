Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Spending

The top 10 big U.S. cities where it's easiest to buy a home

Low mortgage rates and a shortage of available housing have driven up demand this summer. Homes are most affordable in these 10 major metro areas.

Kiersten Schmidt@SchmidtKiersten
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Twenty/20

Mortgage rates are at a record low, but that doesn't mean it's cheap to buy a home right now. Low mortgage rates and a shortage of available housing have driven demand this summer.

According to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index, the median home price in the U.S. jumped to a record high of $300,000 in the second quarter this year, up from $280,000 in the first quarter. Higher home prices and lower incomes due to the pandemic mean that just about 60% of homes sold in the second quarter were considered affordable to families earning the adjusted median income of $72,900.

But the real estate market isn't so daunting for buyers everywhere. If you're looking to buy a home and are able to relocate, you might want to consider one of the following cities. These are the large metro areas — those with a population of at least 500,000 — where housing is most affordable, according to the Housing Opportunity Index. 

1. Scranton—Wilkes-Barre—Hazleton, Pennsylvania

Share of homes affordable for median income: 89%
Median family income: $66,600
Median sales price: $120,000

2. Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Share of homes affordable for median income: 88%
Median family income: $79,000
Median sales price: $170,000

3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Share of homes affordable for median income: 87%
Median family income: $77,100
Median sales price: $155,000

4. St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois

Share of homes affordable for median income: 87%
Median family income: $77,000
Median sales price: $165,000

5. Wilmington, Delaware-Maryland-New Jersey

Share of homes affordable for median income: 87%
Median family income: $84,200
Median sales price: $228,000

Indianapolis, Indiana.
Twenty/20

6. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana

Share of homes affordable for median income: 86%
Median family income: $76,200
Median sales price: $195,000

7. Toledo, Ohio

Share of homes affordable for median income: 86%
Median family income: $66,800
Median sales price: $141,000

8. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York

Share of homes affordable for median income: 85%
Median family income: $92,200
Median sales price: $220,000

VIDEO2:5802:58
Ryan Serhant: Why now is a great time to invest in real estate
Investing

Video by David Fang

9. Syracuse, New York

Share of homes affordable for median income: 84%
Median family income: $70,400
Median sales price: $145,000

10. Cincinnati, Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana

Share of homes affordable for median income: 84%
Median family income: $80,200
Median sales price: $185,000

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map