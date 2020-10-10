Top 5 affordable American suburbs with a ‘city’ feel

As the coronavirus crisis creates more opportunities to work from home, many Americans are reconsidering where they live. While it's true a number of buyers are flocking to the suburbs in search of more space, others are snapping up spots in big cities like New York. In Brooklyn, for instance, home contract signings have experienced a near-record surge.

In a new report, Zillow and Yelp teamed up to rank the top U.S. suburbs that offer space and affordability but maintain a "city" feel.

The "Cityness Index" considers key metrics such as housing availability and housing affordability, compared to both the nearest big cities and to the country overall. It also looks at environment, including the diversity of businesses, consumer reviews, and check-ins.

The scores range from 0-100 and the Zillow and Yelp indicators were each weighted at 50% for the final index.

Researchers considered the highest-scoring suburb in the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, before narrowing the list down to the final locations. To find the "typical" home value, Zillow used a proprietary formula that looks at the median estimate over a fixed time for a set of homes in a given area.

Here are America's top five most affordable suburbs with a "city" feel.