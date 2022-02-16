About a third of people admit they've committed some form of financial infidelity

When it comes intimate romantic relationships, cheating can take many forms: Case in point, a recent CreditCards.com survey that finds that more than half, 53%, of U.S. adults believe financial cheating is just as bad if not worse than physical cheating.

The list of activities that CreditCards.com includes in its definition of financial infidelity include holding debt that your partner doesn't know about, having secret credit cards or bank accounts, and spending beyond your partner's comfort level.

Nearly a third of Americans say that they've committed some form of financial infidelity. Still, that's about 10% less than it was just a year ago, according to the annual survey.

Some of that may be due to tweaks in the sample size and the phrasing of the questions for the survey, but there are signs that there has also been a shift in behavior, says Ted Rossman, senior analyst at CreditCards.com. That includes secret spending, where Rossman saw a "significant shift" from previous years' versions of the survey.

Last year, some 30% of people admitted to spending more than their significant others would be comfortable with. This year, it was down to 15%.

"Was it either the methodology or was it the behavior? It very well may have been some of both," Rossman says. Regardless, thanks to the pandemic, "it really has been harder to hide stuff."