Amazon Prime Day is postponed but a new Big Style Sale is starting June 22

Amazon Prime Day is not going to be in July this year, as is the norm. Instead, the company is pushing it back, tentatively, to September. It has not finalized the date. In the meantime, Amazon will host a summer fashion sale called The Big Style Sale, according to a company spokesperson. The sale will feature "seasonally relevant deals from both established and smaller fashion brands," the spokesperson says. Here's why Amazon Prime Day is being postponed and what to expect form The Big Style Sale.

The 'vexing' issues delaying Prime Day

There are many factors — including warehouse capacity, labor, and supply — that make hosting a successful Prime Day this year challenging, says Karan Girotra, a professor of operations, technology and information management at Cornell University. Amazon "shifted warehouse capacity to [prioritize] 'essentials' in March, and while they eased up on that in April, they are still nowhere close to the very wide assortment they used to carry pre-Covid," he says. Additionally, suppliers of some of Prime Day's biggest sellers, like new tech gadgets, might not have the quantity of product due to manufacturing slowdowns during the pandemic, Girotra says. The "most vexxing" issue, he says, is manpower. Normally, Amazon would have weeks to prepare for the uptick in sales that happens on Prime Day. The company would hire seasonal staff, increase hours, and order extra inventory. But this year, that's not as easy with precautions in place. "I don't think there is as much room to do that this year," Girotra says. "They have been running full steam and there is very little slack to increase capacity and do all the planning needed to pull off these events. I think they are already doing very high volumes, and doing an event which involves a lot of operational planning does not seem worthwhile at this time."

Details about the summer fashion sale are limited