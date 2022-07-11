3 items not to buy on Amazon Prime Day, according to deal experts

This year, Amazon is hosting its much-anticipated Prime Day sale on July 12 and 13. As in previous years, this Prime Day is expected to feature the deepest discounts on Amazon-branded collections.

Products from Amazon's in-house clothing brands, for example, will likely be discounted anywhere from 40% to 50%, says Julia Ramhold, an analyst with DealNews.com. Amazon's pricier devices will be on sale, too.

"You can look for 55% off select Amazon devices, up to 50% off Fire TV, and more during Prime Day sales. Ring doorbells are usually discounted heavily for Prime with savings of up to 35%," Ramhold says.

Prices of small kitchen appliance like Instant Pots slashed, as well, she adds.

However, there are some products that aren't actually worth buying on Prime Day. Here are three products experts say you should avoid during the big sale.