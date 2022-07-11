3 items not to buy on Amazon Prime Day, according to deal experts

- Prime Day is expected to feature the deepest discounts on Amazon-branded products such as the Amazon Echo and and Fire TV.
- Laptops and back-to-school supplies will likely experience deeper discounts closer to school start dates, experts say.
- It's smart to hold off on buying popular holiday gifts, like toys, too.
This year, Amazon is hosting its much-anticipated Prime Day sale on July 12 and 13. As in previous years, this Prime Day is expected to feature the deepest discounts on Amazon-branded collections.
Products from Amazon's in-house clothing brands, for example, will likely be discounted anywhere from 40% to 50%, says Julia Ramhold, an analyst with DealNews.com. Amazon's pricier devices will be on sale, too.
"You can look for 55% off select Amazon devices, up to 50% off Fire TV, and more during Prime Day sales. Ring doorbells are usually discounted heavily for Prime with savings of up to 35%," Ramhold says.
Prices of small kitchen appliance like Instant Pots slashed, as well, she adds.
However, there are some products that aren't actually worth buying on Prime Day. Here are three products experts say you should avoid during the big sale.
Gaming systems
Products that are more sought-after during the holiday season likely won't be as heavily discounted now as they would be on Black Friday or closer to Christmas, says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at RetailMeNot. This goes for toys and gaming consoles.
"As far as gaming systems, discounts and gaming bundles are more holiday-shopping territory," she says. "Plus, we haven't seen any discounts on the newer gaming consoles at all this year due to their sheer popularity. So don't expect big gaming discounts for Prime Day."
Laptops
Historically, laptops aren't a big Prime Day deal, Ramhold says. And with college start dates nearing, you might want to wait for those sales.
"Given that back-to-school season is right around the corner, we may see better deals then as well as a bigger selection just a couple of weeks after Prime Day," she says.
School supplies
Don't get distracted by Amazon's school supply discounts during Prime Day, Ramhold says, as those deals will probably sweeten in a few weeks.
"The deals on those will be much better in branded back-to-school sales, so hold off on even the basics for now," she says.
