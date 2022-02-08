The price of Amazon Prime is increasing $20 to $139 a year: How to figure out if it's worth the extra cost

The cost of Amazon Prime is set to rise in just a few days. The online retail giant is increasing its Prime delivery and media service to $139 a year from $119 a year. Customers who pay for Prime monthly will see their membership price increase by $2 to $14.99 a month, which equates to $180 annually, Amazon announced Thursday, February 3.

The price hike will take effect February 18 for new Amazon Prime accounts. For existing accounts, the price increase will kick in on the first renewal payment after March 25.

If the price increase is making you rethink your Prime subscription, there are a few questions you can ask yourself to figure out whether or not the annual fee is worth it, says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert and editor at RetailMeNot.

"It's hard to put a price tag on convenience," McGrath says. "At the end of the day it's $2 more a month, or $20 a year, but I think it's always worth looking at your subscriptions and seeing if you're getting the full benefit out of them."

Here's how to figure out if paying for Prime is still worth it.