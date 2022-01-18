I've been an expat for 13 years: Here's what I wish I'd known about U.S. taxes, banks, and more

Many Americans dream about moving abroad, but as I've discovered over the past 13 years, it can be financially complex. While I prepared for all sorts of outcomes, there are still things that surprise me.

This past summer, for example, my Danish bank sent me a letter demanding that I move all my investments somewhere else within a month. The problem, according to the bank, was the American part of my dual citizenship.

The letter read, in Danish: "Stricter supervision by the North American authorities means that it is heavy and demanding for [this bank] to handle investments … Unfortunately, [this bank] will not be able to refer you to another bank since we cannot guarantee that other banks will accept trading in or holding securities."

I'm a debt-free dual Danish and American citizen. I'm self-employed and I have a mortgage that I pay every month. I have consistently paid into a private pension fund since my twenties, and I always pay my bills on time. I didn't expect to get rejected by my bank.

This wasn't the first time I was caught off guard by unexpected money and investment rules.

When I bought my first house, I learned that I had to get special permission from the Department of Justice. To be able to purchase property in Denmark, you must either have permanent residency or have lived there for a period of five consecutive years.

Since I was new to the country, extra paperwork was required to make me the co-owner of the house. While that issue was resolved, other situations, like this search for a new bank, have required both financial investment and a fair amount of time on my part.

So for any American who is considering living abroad, here are a few key financial matters to keep in mind — and which I wish I'd known when I was starting out.