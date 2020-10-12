Shoppers ready for Prime Day; Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin: What today's headlines mean for your money

Traders are watching for stimulus progress; Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin; and shoppers ready for Prime Day sales. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Major indexes rose Monday morning as traders monitored stimulus package progress. The gains come after a strong week for the market: The S&P gained 3.8% and the Nasdaq 4.6% for their best weeks since July, while the Dow rose nearly 3.3% for its best week since August.

Stimulus talks contributed to the boost: The White House increased its offer to $1.8 trillion Friday, only $400 billion short of the rebooted HEROES Act that House Democrats passed this month.

A new stimulus package is far from a done deal. Both Democrats and Republicans have expressed opposition to the White House proposal, but Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that she believes "Senate Republicans would ultimately come along with what the president wants."

While stimulus updates may continue to move the market, remember that it's smart to keep your investing focus on the long term.