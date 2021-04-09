Americans continue to travel as Covid cases rise: Here's how the headlines can affect your money

Markets hit record high and analysts expect good news this earnings season. Plus, advice on how to plan travel for 2021. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Markets hit record high

The S&P 500 gained 0.4% Thursday, closing at a new record high for the second day in a row. The Nasdaq rose 1% and the Dow rose 0.2%. As of Friday morning, markets are mixed.

Analysts are optimistic about company earnings

As earnings season kicks off, companies are getting an early start confirming dates for the release of their next financial reports and for shareholder meetings. Those dates are rolling in much earlier than last year, which analysts think means companies have good news to share regarding how the economy reopening is affecting their profits. "We take this as a sign that companies have good things to share on their upcoming calls," Christine Short from Wall Street Horizon said in a note to clients.

Americans continue to travel as Covid cases rise

Words you've heard: earnings season