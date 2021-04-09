Americans continue to travel as Covid cases rise: Here's how the headlines can affect your money
Markets hit record high and analysts expect good news this earnings season. Plus, advice on how to plan travel for 2021. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.
Markets hit record high
The S&P 500 gained 0.4% Thursday, closing at a new record high for the second day in a row. The Nasdaq rose 1% and the Dow rose 0.2%.
As of Friday morning, markets are mixed.
Analysts are optimistic about company earnings
As earnings season kicks off, companies are getting an early start confirming dates for the release of their next financial reports and for shareholder meetings. Those dates are rolling in much earlier than last year, which analysts think means companies have good news to share regarding how the economy reopening is affecting their profits.
"We take this as a sign that companies have good things to share on their upcoming calls," Christine Short from Wall Street Horizon said in a note to clients.
Americans continue to travel as Covid cases rise
Covid cases are still climbing, even as the U.S. vaccinates 3 million people per day and almost 20% of the population is fully vaccinated. At the same time, more Americans are taking trips. More than 1.5 million people traveled through TSA checkpoints on April 8, according to government data. A year ago, during the height of the pandemic, only about 104,000 people did so.
And almost half of adults say they feel comfortable traveling right now, according to data from Morning Consult.
The CDC recommends putting off domestic travel until you're fully vaccinated, which, depending on which shot you get, can mean two weeks after your second injection. The agency has said fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves so long as they continue to wear a mask and take other precautions.
Planning a trip for later in 2021? With international travel restrictions still an issue, experts suggest focusing your travel plans on the second half of the year. Book early to take advantage of deals before demand bumps up prices, and pay attention to cancellation policies to maintain flexibility.
Words you've heard: earnings season
Earnings season typically begins 1 to 2 weeks after the end of each quarter of a fiscal year. During each "season," which can last several weeks, publicly traded companies release their quarterly financial reports. Traders often use that news to inform their investing decisions, and earnings that are better or worse than expected can move the markets.
Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.
