Just how impressive is Apple's $2 trillion market cap? These 4 charts make it clear

On Wednesday, Apple became the first U.S. company to hit $2 trillion in market capitalization, just over two years after it became the first U.S. company to reach $1 trillion.

Market capitalization, or market cap, is the total dollar value of all of a company's outstanding shares of stock. In more colloquial terms, it's the company's market value or what it is worth. You calculate market cap by multiplying the share price by the number of outstanding shares.

Like other tech companies, Apple has benefited from stay-at-home orders and the increased reliance on technology. Revenue for the company's third quarter, which ran from April through June, increased 11%. Apple's share price has shot up 23% since it announced the better-than-expected earnings and a 4-for-1 stock split on July 30, and it has more than doubled from its recent low in March.

The day after the earnings announcement, Apple surpassed Saudi Aramco to become the world's most valuable publicly traded company.