Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
News You Can Use

Apple faces challenge from Spotify, ‘Fortnite,’ and Tinder; jobless claims up: How the news can affect your money

Weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly, and Apple faces off against Spotify, “Fortnite,” and Tinder. Here’s how the headlines could affect your money.

Shawn M. Carter@shawncarterm
Street view of Apple Store.
Twenty/20

Weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly; stock futures pointed to a lower open; and Spotify, "Fortnite," and Tinder are joining a coalition against Apple's App Store. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Weekly jobless claims higher than expected

The Department of Labor released its jobless report Thursday and it showed that 870,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims the week ending September 19. Economists had predicted 850,000 claims, down from the 860,000 reported for the previous week. 

The U.S. lost 22.2 million jobs as a result of the virus and has so far recovered about half.

Dow reacts to jobless figures, tech recovery

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 304 points, or 1.1%, on Thursday, after it dropped by 226 points for its session low on Wednesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both traded higher by about 1%.

The upticks come as U.S. stocks toggle between gains and losses related to the recent jobless data. Evercore ISI strategist Dennis DeBusschere said in a note recently that unemployment claims are arguably "the most important high-frequency data point currently."

Futures had pointed to a lower open Thursday morning, but markets were buoyed by a good performance from tech stocks.

VIDEO4:5204:52
How to find the hidden job market by networking
Earning

Video by Courtney Stith

Apple's App Store faces new pressure 

Spotify Technology, "Fortnite" maker Epic Games, and Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, have joined a nonprofit called The Coalition for App Fairness, which will advocate legal action against Apple's App Store.

The App Store enforces strict rules and charges between 15% to 30% in commission for apps that use its in-app payment system. These practices have been criticized by some developers. The coalition could seek to reduce the cost developers pay to have their apps featured in the store. That could end up being good for consumers, who might be charged less for paid apps.

Words you've heard: Antitrust

Antitrust laws aim to regulate the concentration of power and promote competition within a particular sector like technology. Recently, the heads of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google parent Alphabet testified in front of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust regarding accusations their companies hold an unfair monopoly on power.  

Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map