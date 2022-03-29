Applebee's franchise exec calls lower pay an 'advantage' of high gas prices in viral email: This 'shouldn't shock us,' says labor expert

In a recent email to employees, Wayne Pankratz, executive director of operations for Applebee's franchise Apple Central LLC in Kansas City, Missouri, outlined how the rising price of gas could ultimately benefit the company. Specifically, he explained, it could enable Applebee's to lower workers' wages.

"Everyone has heard that gas prices continue to rise," he wrote in the email. "The advantage this has for us is that it will increase application flow and has the potential to lower our average wage."

Pankratz wrote that those in Applebee's worker pool are often living paycheck to paycheck, meaning any disruption to their income would make it hard to keep up with bills. For them, he said, rising gas prices could mean having to take on more work to cover living costs.

"Many will need to work more hours or get a second job," he wrote. "Do things to make sure you are the employer of choice. Get schedules completed early so they can plan their other jobs around yours. Most importantly, have the culture and environment that will attract people."

The email has gone viral across social media and sparked an outcry about Applebee's behavior toward its workers.

Applebee's did not immediately respond to Grow's requests for comment. But in a statement to CBS, Applebee's said Pankratz is no longer employed by franchise owner Apple Central. Pankratz's memo was "the opinion of an individual, not Applebee's," Kevin Carroll, chief operations officer at Applebee's, told CBS.

All the same, Pankratz's attitude isn't an outlier and "shouldn't shock us," says Ileen DeVault, a professor of labor history at Cornell University and director of The Worker Institute. "Restaurant workers have been telling us for quite a while that this is the situation in the industry. It's just, here's somebody being really blatant. He's saying what we all knew all along."