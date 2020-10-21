Are 'vice' stocks actually recession-proof? Experts explain

If you're invested in a broadly diversified portfolio, chances are you hold at least some stock in a company that provides a product or service that you think is, well, questionable. Some investors see owning stock in firms they don't like as the cost of doing business. But others intentionally invest in the market's bad boys. After all, like that guy with the motorcycle you dated in college, "vice" stocks hold a certain appeal. Firms that make their money from sales of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling typically generate ample cash that they distribute to shareholders in the form of dividends. They're also thought to hold up better than other firms during difficult economies because their customers tend to be brand-loyal and often dependent consumers regardless of their economic circumstances. In other words, you might argue that they're recession-proof. Lately, though, during this topsy-turvy economic time, vice stocks haven't held up their end of the bargain. "I'd be careful to use the term 'recession-proof'" when discussing vice stocks, says Morningstar analyst Nick Johnson. "It very much depends on the recession." So far this year, alcohol, tobacco, and gambling stocks in the S&P 500 have posted an average return of -21%, compared with a 7% gain in the broad index. That should make vice stock investors wonder whether any perceived moral trade-off for holding these firms is actually worth it, or if they should settle down with that sensible boy who drives a Volvo.

Vice stocks face ongoing challenges

There's no single definition for what a vice stock is. Alcohol, gambling, and tobacco firms seem to be undisputed members of the category, but there are others, too, depending on who you ask. Exchange-traded funds and mutual funds with vice-stock mandates, such as the AdvisorShares Vice ETF (ACT) and USA Mutuals Vitium Global Investor (VICEX), may invest in gun-makers, defense contractors, online gaming firms, drug manufacturers, and cannabis growers. Whether you use a narrow or broad definition, vice stocks of all stripes face a similar set of challenges. For one, they're subject to more government interference than the typical firm. Major gun control legislation would likely spike the volatility of gun manufacturers' stocks, for instance. And excise taxes meant to curb a particular vice could make life difficult for companies in that industry, says Vivien Azer, a senior analyst and managing director at investment research firm Cowen. Should Democrats take control of Congress and the White House, expect a bump in the federal excise tax on tobacco, she says. What's more, so-called ESG investing — investing in companies that score high marks for environmental, social, and governance practices — is on the rise, with investor assets in sustainable index funds having quadrupled, to $250 billion, in the last three years alone. Many ESG strategies exclude vice stocks, which presents a major problem, says Azer. "A certain subset of institutional investors can't invest in tobacco because of ESG considerations," she says. "You need money to go into stocks for stocks to go up. If the pool of investable capital in tobacco is shrinking, that makes it hard for the sector."

Video by Jason Armesto

Some vice stocks still hold appeal, but be choosy

Until recently, vice stocks had posted a pretty good track record during tough times. The USA Mutuals Vitium Global Investor fund, which invests in a broad basket of vice stocks, for instance, posted positive returns in 2011 and 2015 — both tough years for the broad stock market. But as investors recently found out, not all down markets and tough economies are created equal. The pandemic-induced recession of 2020 has been unique, Johnson says, due not only to the forced closures, but the unevenness of who has been affected. While millions of Americans have taken hits to their income, he says, "white collar jobs are still around. Plenty of people have the same if not more disposable income."

I'd be careful to use the term 'recession-proof.' It very much depends on the recession. Nick Johnson Equity analyst, Morningstar