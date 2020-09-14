'Shark Tank' investor Barbara Corcoran: 'Not every side hustle is a business' — how to ensure yours can make money

If you're one of the millions of people considering their next career moves during the coronavirus pandemic or simply trying to make more money, you may be thinking about how to take your side hustle to the next level. But look before you leap, says Barbara Corcoran of "Shark Tank," because "not every side hustle is a business."

"I would say the great majority of what people start as a side hustle and business are not businesses, they're hobbies," Corcoran tells Grow. The key difference: Many hobbies aren't particularly lucrative.

Your side hustle has "got to be able to make money," she says. "Money is the name of the game in a business."

Here are three pieces of advice from Corcoran about how to gauge if your side hustle could be a successful business, and how to take it to the next level.