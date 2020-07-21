When your child will be ready for a credit or debit card and bank account, from a financial literacy expert

Giving kids hands-on experience with money is an important component of financial literacy, studies have shown. The upshot: Practice makes perfect. It's easier to illustrate key concepts like compounding when your child can see the interest accruing in their savings account, points out Paul Golden, a spokesman for the National Endowment for Financial Education. And letting your teen practice managing money using a checking account and debit card can teach good early lessons while the stakes are lower. As Rachel Cruze, a financial expert and co-author of the bestselling book "Smart Money Smart Kids," recently told Grow, "If your kids are still under your roof, you still have an opportunity to raise money-smart kids. It's better for them to make mistakes with their money under your roof than in the real world." Here's how to decide the right age for your child to get their first savings account, debit card, and credit card.

Open a savings account 'as soon as your child demonstrates an interest'

Parents can set up a custodial savings or investment account for their child right away, and doing so can be a smart way to set them up for financial success. But your child will need to be a bit older — typically, elementary-school age — before they are ready to take the reins of a savings account, Golden says. The right time to get your child involved with a savings account is less about a specific age and more about their level of interest in money and the questions they ask about it. "As soon as your child demonstrates an interest in saving money," he says, "that's the time to take advantage." Opening a savings account may also coincide with the child starting to have more of his or her own money to make decisions about, through an allowance or birthday and holiday gifts. That income naturally lends itself to discussions around saving habits, setting goals, and compound interest, financial expert Farnoosh Torabi told Grow. "When your child turns 6 or 7, one idea is to have him or her decide on a savings goal, investment pick, or charitable contribution, and allocate all the year's earnings to this goal," she says.

Video by Courtney Stith

Add a checking account, debit card for a teen with cash flow

Think about upgrading to a checking account with a debit card once your teenager has consistent income from a part-time job and regular expenses — whether from more freedom to spend, or because you're asking them to chip in toward gas or cellphone bills. "Then it's about helping them set a budget and talking through needs versus wants," says Golden. Using a checking account and debit card in a responsible way can help put those ideas into practice, setting them up for financial success as an adult. "You have to talk to them and make sure they understand how to reconcile their account, understanding what they have available," he says.

Apply for a credit card once your teen has 'a foundation of good habits'

As a parent, you can add your child as an authorized user on one of your credit cards as early as age 13 and they can apply for a card of their own as soon as they turn 18 — although verification requirements make it somewhat tougher to qualify until they turn 21. But deciding at what age to let your child begin using a credit card is a "trickier" question, Golden says. "They need to have a foundation of good habits, and financial understanding, before they engage with a credit card," he says, adding that the timing "is going to be different for every parent." Adding your child as an authorized user on one of your own cards can be a smart first step. That lets you help your child build credit, he says, while still allowing you to monitor their use of the card and offer guidance.

Video by Jason Armesto

3 tips to use financial accounts as teaching tools