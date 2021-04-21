The 12 big cities where couples without kids are best set up to grow wealth

It's often true that two can be better than one — especially when you're starting your financial life as a couple. If you're single, you have to cover your bills, from rent to utilities to food, all on your own. Joining economic forces with your significant other not only helps cut costs, but can often be a huge boon, especially if you don't have children, according to a recent analysis from Surety First Insurance Services. The analysis used Census Bureau data to calculate the median income in each of the 50 largest U.S. cities. It then subtracted the typical cost of living, as calculated by the Economic Policy Institute, which mostly uses data from government agencies like the Census Bureau and the Department of Agriculture to estimate the costs of common bills like rent, food, and child care in more than 600 metro areas and across all 3,142 U.S. counties (or equivalents). The results found that in some of the most expensive cities in the country, households consisting of just two adults, that is, couples without minor children, often had a significant excess of income. In three cities — Washington, D.C., Austin, and Seattle — that monthly income surplus was actually larger than the typical monthly expenses for a two-person household.

In Washington, D.C., for example, the median combined income for a two-income household is about $11,750 a month. But the typical monthly expenses for a couple without kids are only $5,230. That leaves a surplus of more than $6,500. Even in cities like New Orleans, which ranked lowest on the list, couples still earned enough income to end the month with an almost $1,000 surplus, according to the analysis. Single people and families in the Big Easy, by contrast, both ended their months in the red, $466 and almost $1,300, respectively.

'I was really surprised that Washington, D.C., is affordable'

Jeremy Schaedler, Surety First's founder and the author of the analysis, says he got the idea for the ranking after watching people leave the Bay Area during the pandemic. "We were pretty intrigued by it," he explains. "When [workers] take that income from a high-cost-of-living area like the Bay Area, and it goes somewhere else, it goes a lot further." Schaedler also crunched the numbers for single people and couples with two children, but couples without kids were the big winners in all 50 cities he looked at. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the D.C. metro area, for example, was about $1,450 in March 2021, according to Apartment List. If you're single and you want to live alone, that cost is all on you, but a couple can tackle that together. The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in March was only about $200 more than a one-bedroom, so even if a couple wanted slightly more space (say, to work from home), their combined income more than makes up for the difference.

Video by Helen Zhao "I was really surprised that Washington, D.C., is affordable," Schaedler says, noting that it topped the lists for affordability with single people and two-income families, too. "It's a very high-cost-of-living area, and you would think that a lot of the jobs there are government jobs." The analysis found that even if many government jobs aren't highly paid, the median income in D.C. is pretty high. Schaedler's calculations may not offer a full picture. They rely on data collected before the Covid pandemic, and there's evidence that both income and expenses, especially rent, have changed over the past year. The study also uses median figures to express broader trends. There are still many people in expensive cities, especially on the lower end of the income spectrum, who struggle to make ends meet. However, the analysis does complicate the idea that big cities are unaffordable, and that living in one will prevent you from saving money or building wealth. Even after expenses, the top 50% of earners in ultra-high-cost cities will still be left with a fair amount of money to pay down debt and save for the future, Schaedler's calculations show.

Use extra cash to pay down debt or invest? Do both