The 12 big cities where families are best set up to grow wealth

It's no secret that raising children is expensive: On average, a couple earning between $59,200 and $107,400 a year will spend a total of $233,610 to raise a child from birth through age 17, according to a Department of Agriculture analysis. The estimate jumps significantly for more urban areas, where incomes and costs of living are usually higher: Couples earning more than $107,400 will spend, on average, more than $372,000 to raise each child to age 17, according to USDA's calculations. But despite their higher costs, some cities are financially friendlier to families than others, according to a recent analysis from Surety First Insurance Services. Higher monthly incomes more than offset the higher costs of living and child rearing in these places, and couples with children are left with a fair bit of disposable income that can help them build wealth, save for college, and achieve their financial goals.

12 cities where couples' paychecks get their families furthest

Of the 50 largest cities in the country, 12 boast median monthly incomes for families — couples with two children under age 18, in this case — that exceed the typical costs of living by $500 or more.

The methodology itself is pretty straightforward: Author Jeremy Schaedler, Surety's founder, used Census Bureau data for the median income in the 50 largest U.S. cities and then subtracted from each the typical costs of living, as calculated by the Economic Policy Institute. The median monthly income is $11,755 for a couple with two children in Washington, D.C., for example, and their typical monthly expenses run $8,795. According to Schaedler's method, that leaves a surplus of $2,960 — more than 25% the median income.

California is 'quite expensive' but offers great opportunity

One surprise that emerged from Schaedler's analysis is that of the top 12 big cities where families have the most income left over each month, four of them are in California, where the cost of living is notoriously high statewide. It's even more surprising since the idea for his analysis came as Schaedler — who is himself a native Californian — watched people leave the Bay Area during the pandemic. His observation wasn't anecdotal either: 2020 was the first year in a quarter century that more people left California than moved into the state. For those outsiders who are still relocating to the Golden State despite the 2020 trend, there will likely be some sticker shock awaiting them when they arrive, Schaedler says. However, while they might be seeing red at first, they shouldn't let higher costs of living in California prevent them from seeing the financial opportunities the state offers. Transplants "may primarily be looking at the expense side of the equation of living in California, without fully appreciating their prospects for earning a higher cost adjusted income," Schaedler says. But when you factor higher earnings into the equation, "traditionally high cost of living areas [are] among the most affordable."

Video by Helen Zhao Schaedler's analysis has limits: It relies on data collected before the coronavirus pandemic, and there's evidence that both income and expenses, especially rent, have changed over the past year. It also uses median figures to express broader trends. There are many people in expensive cities who fall on the lower ends of the income spectrum and who struggle to make ends meet. However, the analysis does complicate the idea that big cities are unaffordable and living in one will prevent you from saving money or building wealth. Even after paying expenses, the top 50% of earners in ultra-high-cost cities will still be left with a fair amount of money they can play with and save for the future, Schaedler's calculations show. That saving effect was amplified as rents in big cities fell during the pandemic. "We're really surprised to see a city like San Jose, which basically gets a rap for being a really unaffordable area," Schaedler says. "It turns out it's one of the most affordable in the country."

San Jose ranks third on the list of cities where single people are left with the most discretionary income. The Economic Policy Institute's estimate for monthly expenses in San Jose is almost $11,000, making it one of the highest-cost places in the country, second only to San Francisco. But the median monthly income for a family in San Jose is $12,600, which means half of the city's families likely earn more than they spend on necessary expenses including housing, child care, and transportation. That's in contrast to a lower cost city like Pittsburgh, where expenses for families are about $6,500 a month — almost 40% lower than they are in San Jose — but the median monthly income for a family is just shy of $5,500. "You would assume [Pittsburgh] is quite affordable," Schaedler says, but "it actually ends up being quite expensive relative to income and expenses." It even leaves the median earner underwater. "California, while quite expensive, is the fifth largest economy in the world," Schaedler adds. With that status "comes robust economic opportunities to earn higher incomes."

