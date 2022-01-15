The top 5 jobs of 2022, according to a new ranking: All pay more than $100,000 a year

The Great Resignation is still going strong: A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November, according to the latest Labor Department report on January 4.

If you're looking for a job that pays well, is challenging, isn't too stressful, offers room for advancement, and provides work-life balance, consider the best jobs in America for 2022, according to the U.S. News & World Report, which released its annual list on January 11.

"The Great Resignation, paired with widespread economic growth over the past year, has led to an inflection point where there are many more job openings than applicants," Antonio Barbera, consumer advice senior editor at U.S. News & World Report, said in a press release.

In other words, if you're looking for a change, "now is an excellent time to switch careers," says Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster.

All five of the top jobs pay six figures and require specialized undergraduate or graduate degrees. If you don't qualify yet, don't give up: It's easier than ever to get those degrees online, Salemi says. "When there's a job that requires specific schooling, training, or specific degrees, it's important to keep your eyes on the prize and realize this is not something that happens overnight."

The positions are also in expanding fields like technology and health care, meaning that these jobs "are not only in demand right now, but will be in demand for the future and will continue to see demand grow," Salemi says.

Here are the "best jobs in America" for 2022, how much they pay, and what degree you need to land each, according to U.S. News & World Report.