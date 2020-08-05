3 types of 'recession-resistant' jobs worth searching for right now, from an economist

Government jobs

Government jobs, including jobs in the police department, fire department, and public education — both K-12 and public colleges and universities — are one sector Tedeschi says "might be a little bit more resistant to up-and-down swings" that happen in privatized industries like retail and hospitality. That's because government job salaries are reliant on taxes as opposed to consumer spending. With these jobs, "just because there's a fall-off in demand in the broader economy doesn't necessarily mean that all tax revenue stops," he says.

Union jobs

Jobs supported by unions are safer bets because they're backed by "a long-standing relationship between the worker, who is being represented by a union … and the entire structure of the company," says Tedeschi. Unions negotiate not just benefits and wages on behalf of the worker but job security itself. However, these jobs are "less and less prevalent in the United States," says Tedeschi. "Union representation is an all-time low." In 2019, 10% of salary workers were members of a union, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Sectors with union jobs include government, transportation, and construction.

Jobs that call for 'in-demand' skills

In considering which jobs might have more longevity, consider which industries we heavily rely on with "products or services that are growing in demand over time," says Tedeschi. Jobs in tech, for example, would fall under this category, as so many of our daily needs are now heavily reliant on technology, from getting our food to getting from place to place. "Cybersecurity is an example of a job where the demand for that particular skill set is growing," says Tedeschi, "and it probably will continue to grow." Higher education is another example of a type of job that may continue to be in demand for a long time because "more and more jobs require a college education," he says. Finally, "the population is getting older, and it's only going to continue getting older," he says. "With that, the demand for health services [like caregiving] will only grow."

