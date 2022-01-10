The top 10 best-performing stocks of 2021 include an electric automaker, but it's not the one you think

The end of a year and the start of a new one brings with it a litany of top-ten lists, from music charts and movie box office numbers to more subjective offerings like the New Yorker's best feel-good and feel-bad TV of 2021.

These lists can provide some context or perspective heading into the new year, but rarely do they feel like a call to action, except to suggest that you need to watch Netflix's deranged sketch comedy "I Think You Should Leave." OK, definitely catch up on "Succession" too.

But when it comes to seeing which stocks performed best over the past calendar year, investors looking to adjust their portfolio face an obvious question. Do I avoid these stocks on the basis of wanting to buy low and sell high? Or do I buy them thinking they can continue on their upward trajectory?

In general, the latter approach makes more sense, says Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist at CFRA. "From a momentum perspective, you'd rather own last year's winners than last year's losers, because there tends to be a lot of overhead resistance for the laggards that has to be worked out before they can move higher," he says.

Investing legend Peter Lynch, who routinely trounced the S&P as manager of Fidelity Magellan from 1977 to 1990, would concur, Stovall adds. "Peter Lynch said that people were generally too quick to sell winners and too slow to unload losers. They let a 2- or 3-bagger go when it could become a 5- or 10-bagger."

That isn't to say that you ought go out and snap up all 10 of 2021's best finishers. But understanding why certain stocks were winners can help inform a successful investing strategy going forward.

As in every year, 2021's list included shoo-ins and surprises. Anyone following meme-stock mania wouldn't be shocked to see GameStop leading the way. But even people who watch markets closely likely didn't expect Ford to crack the list on the strength of its electric vehicle business, supplanting 2020's top performer, Tesla, in the process.

Read on for the rest of the top 10 stocks of 2021, and how looking at winners can make you a better investor.