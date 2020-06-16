The 10 stocks that have performed the best since the market bottomed out in March

The United States is officially in a recession, but the stock market doesn't seem to have noticed. Since bottoming out in late March, the market has experienced a massive rally and has climbed back within spitting distance of pre-pandemic levels.

Economic concerns around the coronavirus pandemic caused the market to fall almost 34% from its February highs. But since it hit its lowest point on March 23, things have turned around. During the 50-day stretch through June 4, the S&P 500 returned 37.7%, the largest 50-day rally in history.

There have been some bumps in the days since, though: On June 11, for example, the S&P 500 fell nearly 6% for its worst decline since March. Afterwards, though, the markets started rising again.

Here are the 10 best-performing stocks of the market's recovery and their total returns from the March 23 market low until the end of the trading week on June 12:

Apache Corporation: 219.5% Halliburton Company: 143.9% Lincoln National Corporation: 134.5% Diamondback Energy Inc.: 130.5% Noble Energy Inc.: 129.3% Marathon Petroleum Corporation: 120.3% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.: 117% Norwegian Cruise Line: 112% MGM Resorts International: 109.5% Devon Energy Corporation: 107.1%

Some of these stocks were rebounding from dramatic lows. Hospitality companies, like MGM Resorts, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean, were starting to recover after being devastated earlier this year. For example, Royal Caribbean shares were trading for more than $135 in January, but they fell as low as $19.25 per share on March 18. As of June 15, they'd climbed back to up to more than $60 per share. In this case, what looks like a winning performance amid the broader rally still doesn't even get investors close to pre-pandemic value.

The same holds true for energy companies, including oil producers. Not long ago, oil prices had declined to unprecedented levels — and even dipped into negative territory. Prior to February, WTI crude oil prices were hovering at more than $50 per barrel, but in late April, prices briefly dropped to less than -$16 per barrel. As of mid-June, they're back up to more than $35 per barrel.