The 5 suburbs where you get the biggest apartments — and some of them are actually good deals

Apartment size is even more of a big deal than it used to be since so many Americans are now working from home. As kitchens turn into classrooms and living rooms double as home offices, the amount of square feet you live in could have a real impact on your professional life — and on your wallet, too. That's why a lot of workers are fleeing to the suburbs. Whether you're actively searching for a new place just outside a major metro area or may be in the market for one soon, it makes sense to maximize the amount of space you get for the amount of money you pay. "It's important to create a separation in your household that includes a space that's dedicated to work, and then when you're off the clock, and you're not thinking about work, you also have a space that you can enjoy, and you can feel like you're at home, and you can have that distance," Angelina Darrisaw, CEO and founder of C-Suite coach, told Grow earlier this year.

The 5 suburbs offering the largest apartments

The average rent in the United States is about $1,463 per month, according to RentCafé. At the same time, the average new apartment in the country comes with about 526 square feet of space. RentCafé researchers analyzed the 30 most populous U.S. metropolitan areas, using data from Yardi Matrix, a commercial real estate data firm, to find the average size of apartments in large buildings of 50 or more units and in turn which suburbs offer the biggest apartments. Rents in these suburbs are generally in line with, and in some cases lower than, rents in their cities. And in these suburbs, you get a lot more space for your money. Johns Creek, Georgia, in the Atlanta metro area, offers an average apartment size of 1,225 square feet. Average rent in the city is $1,477 per month. In other words, you're getting an apartment that's more than twice as big as the U.S. average for about the same price. Here are the top 5 metros with the most spacious apartments, along with their average rents.

1. Johns Creek, Georgia

Location: Atlanta metro

Average apartment size: 1,225 square feet

Atlanta average apartment size: 978 square feet

Average rent in Johns Creek: $1,467

Average rent in Atlanta: $1,477

2. Wellington, Florida

Location: Miami metro

Average apartment size: 1,208 square feet

Miami average apartment size: 890 square feet

Average rent in Wellington: $1,818

Average rent in Miami: $1,703

3. Lake Wylie, South Carolina

Location: Charlotte metro

Average apartment size: 1,205 square feet

Charlotte average apartment size: 941 square feet

Average rent in Lake Wylie: $1,229

Average rent in Charlotte: $1,372

4. Pikesville, Maryland

Location: Baltimore metro

Average apartment size: 1,185 square feet

Baltimore average apartment size: 825 square feet

Average rent in Pikesville: $1,384

Average rent in Baltimore: $1,268

5. Longwood, Florida

Location: Orlando metro

Average apartment size: 1,178 square feet

Orlando average apartment size: 958 square feet

Average rent in Longwood: $1,478

Average rent in Orlando: $1,429