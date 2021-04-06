Biden explores canceling up to $50,000 per person in student loan debt: Here's where the process stands

President Joe Biden is looking into student loan cancellation.

The president has requested that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona prepare a report on Biden's legal authority to cancel up to $50,000 in student debt per borrower, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said in a Politico interview on Thursday. The plan is only in the exploration phase, he added.

"Hopefully we'll see that [memo] in the next few weeks. He'll look at that legal authority, he'll look at the policy issues around that, and he'll make a decision," Klain said.

The White House initiative comes as many Democrats in Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, have pressured Biden to bypass Congress and use executive action to cancel at least some student loan debt. The most recent stimulus package, known as the American Rescue Plan, set the stage for such action by making student debt cancellation tax-free through 2025.

"We do see a willingness out of this administration more so than any administration that I've worked with," says Natalia Abrams, the founder and executive director of Student Debt Crisis, an advocacy group that has been dedicated to reforming student debt and higher education loan policies since 2012.

If Biden were to sign off on a plan to forgive $50,000 in student loans per borrower, that would forgive all of the debt for 80% of federal student loan borrowers, or 36 million people, higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz told CNBC. (Forgiveness is equivalent to cancellation, as the Department of Education sees it; the two terms are often used interchangeably. If your loans are either forgiven or canceled, you no longer have to make payments.)