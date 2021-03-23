Biden starts planning $3 trillion infrastructure package: Here’s how the headlines can affect your money

U.S. President Joe Biden stops briefly to talk to the press as he walks toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.

Markets rose Monday ahead of the bull market's one-year anniversary, there's a $3 trillion infrastructure package developing, and 56% of Americans are still living paycheck to paycheck. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Markets rose Monday

Markets rose Monday, boosted by tech stocks. The S&P 500 gained 0.7%, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq gained 1.2%. Markets were down Tuesday morning, which marks one year since the new bull market began. Since the March 23, 2020, low, both the S&P 500 and Dow have risen more than 75%, while the Nasdaq is up more than 90%.

New $3 trillion infrastructure package

President Joe Biden is working on his next major piece of legislation: a $3 trillion infrastructure package that would invest in projects including roads, bridges, and electrical vehicle charging stations to help boost the economy while shifting to cleaner energy. The package also includes provisions for free community college, universal pre-kindergarten, and paid family leave. While Biden's goal is to create a bipartisan package, congressional Democrats have said they would move the legislation forward alone if they found no Republican support.

