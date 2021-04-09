Ring is the No. 1 biggest missed opportunity on ‘Shark Tank’: Here are the top 3 others

Ring

Coffee Meets Bagel

Pitched: 5% equity stake for $500,000

Sharks offered: $30 million for the entire company

Worth now: About $150 million This dating website and app uses your Facebook friends to find one romantic match for you each day. If both people decide to go on a date, the service provides drink and food vouchers to certain places. Sisters Arum, Dawoon, and Soo Kang turned down investors' offers on the show in 2015 in order to keep the businesses within their family. It's now worth roughly $150 million.

Kodiak Cakes

Pitched: $500,000 for 10% of the company

Sharks offered: $500,000 for 35% of the company

Worth now: Did $54 million in revenue last year Joel Clark declined the Sharks' offers when he couldn't find the right investor match for his innovative pancake mix company in 2013. Sales surged when he left the show and introduced new products to the brand such as protein-filled power cakes, frozen waffles, and muffin mixes. You can find Kodiak Cakes in retailers like Whole Foods, Target, and Costco.

The Bouqs Company

Pitched: $258,000 for a 3% stake

Sharks offered: No offer

Worth now: $43 million in sales over 3 years This brand delivers fresh bouquets of flowers directly to customers using a farm-to-table delivery service. Founder John Tabis didn't get an offer when he pitched the idea on "Shark Tank" in 2014. Over the next few years and with some changes to the business model (including adding overnight shipping), the company went on to raise $24 million from other investors, including Robert Herjavec, after he changed his mind. Bouqs' total funding has reached over $43 million.

