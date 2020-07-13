IRS: You have 2 days to get your share of $1.5 billion in unclaimed refunds

Some 1.4 million American taxpayers could miss out on thousands of dollars if they don't act fast.

Americans who did not file a 2016 tax return have collectively left $1.5 billion worth of income tax refunds unclaimed, according to the IRS. In a matter of days, that money will become the property of the U.S. Department of Treasury.

"Time is quickly running out for these taxpayers. There's only a three-year window to claim these refunds, and the window closes on July 15," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a July 1 statement on the bureau's website.

The IRS doesn't require everyone to file a tax return. If your earnings fall under certain income thresholds, you aren't legally obligated to file a tax return. But just because you didn't have to file doesn't mean you don't have a refund waiting for you.

While the average individual income tax refund was about $3,050 in 2016, the IRS says that the median potential refund among those unclaimed is $861. But it points out that low-income workers may have been eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit when they filed their 2016 taxes, which was worth as much as $6,269.