This CEO turned $6,000 into a multimillion-dollar toothpaste business that got an investment offer from Mark Cuban

Five years ago, Lindsay McCormick was working as a TV producer on HGTV's "House Hunters." She was traveling the country, living out of a suitcase, and relying heavily on travel-size toiletries. "I kept going through toothpaste tubes and I was just like, this feels so wasteful," McCormick says.

An avid surfer and former surf instructor, McCormick was keenly aware of where those empty toiletries ended up: the ocean. And she was shocked to discover just how wasteful one particular toiletry item was. "Every year, more than 50 Empire State Buildings worth of toothpaste tubes end up in landfills or oceans," McCormick says. So she decided to formulate an alternative.

In 2016, she spent $6,000 of her own savings to start Bite, a vegan, zero-waste toothpaste tablet company. "I didn't have much money," McCormick says. "It was like any of the money I would've used for something fun was now being funneled into my business."

Within a few years, McCormick has turned that $6,000 into a multimillion-dollar business. She even landed an investment offer from Mark Cuban on ABC's "Shark Tank" last March.

McCormick and her co-founder and boyfriend Asher Hunt ended up turning down Cuban's offer of $325,000 for 15% of their company, because they were only willing to give up 7% of their equity. Even without Cuban's investment, though, business has been booming and McCormick attributes much of Bite's success to keeping costs low.

Anyone can "start a business with an iPhone and some money in their bank, like a few hundred dollars," McCormick says.

Here are some of the money-saving hacks McCormick used to turn her savings into a fully fledged, successful business.