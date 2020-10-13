Skip Navigation
No need to wait for Black Friday, expert says: Best Buy and other stores offering big holiday sales now

Black Friday deals are starting earlier this year at retailers like Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.

Aditi Shrikant@aditi_shrikant
Twenty/20

Nearly 30% of shoppers plan to spend more than $1,000 on Black Friday this year, according to a recent consumer insight report by Pipslay. But they don't even have to wait until November to take advantage of big holiday sales.

Many stores are offering deals during Amazon's Prime Day sale, happening Tuesday and Wednesday, and some are branding their deals as early Black Friday discounts.

In fact, this year, "there's probably no reason you actually need to wait to shop on Black Friday itself," says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at Offers.com.

Here's where you can get Black Friday deals today.

Best Buy, Walmart tout Black Friday deals

Best Buy is offering some Black Friday deals during Prime Day, says Matt Wehner, shopping expert at BestBlackFriday.com.

"They are offering a small selection of its Black Friday discounts on those days, including one of its TV door-busters, a Samsung 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $529.99," he says. "TVs are a major Black Friday category, so it's clear that Best Buy wants to open the holiday shopping season with a bang, with this competitive deal on a large-screen set."

Laptops will also be starting at $120 and JBL wireless headphones will be $70 (original price: $140), according to reporting by The Verge. However, most deals have not been revealed yet. By kicking off its Black Friday sale on October 13, Best Buy will be the first store to announce Black Friday deals. 

TVs are a major Black Friday category.
Matt Wehner
Shopping expert at BestBlackFriday.com

Best Buy has also stated that it will guarantee Black Friday-level discounts. So if you buy something today and its price drops between now and Black Friday, the retailer will refund the difference.

Walmart is also hosting its own sale called the Big Save Event. From October 11-15, the sale will feature "Black-Friday-like savings on thousands of items," according to BlackFriday.com, though the store has not said if this is an early reveal of what it will discount on Black Friday. 

Some tech deals include a JVC 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV, which will retail for $248, more than $150 less than its current price tag of $400. The Nintendo Switch game Super Mario Party will be $40, about $20 less than its original retail price

Other deals include tall Hunter rain boots, which will be priced at $60 (original price: $150), and The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot which will retail for $50, or half off

Walmart, however, has not said it will price match on Black Friday.

Black Friday deals might get better in coming months

A lot of Black Friday sales are going to start early this year and run for all of November and December, says McGrath, adding, "Since so few deals are being announced at this point, it can be smart to wait until retailers start revealing their actual Black Friday deals, which will likely happen later this month."

Just remember that, this year, the actual day of Black Friday might not get you the best deals, she says.

