The easy trick 'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk used to increase his credit score nearly 150 points

Interior designer Bobby Berk has become a household name as a member of the Fab 5 on the hit Netflix reality show "Queer Eye." Between the series, his interior design firm, and a number of brand partnerships, including a line of stick-on wallpaper at Target, Berk is "doing OK" now, financially, he says.

But that wasn't always the case: As a teenager, Berk had to drop out of high school and, for a while, even live out of his car. He didn't learn about smart ways to handle money until later in life. But then he discovered a savvy way to pay off your credit card that can help you increase your credit score.

"People think credit is just this chain society puts on us, and, honestly, it is," Berk says. "But the thing is it's still part of society. Don't allow it to be the thing that ruins you. Allow it to be the thing that helps bring you out of poverty."

Credit scores range from 300 to 850 — and Experian defines a "great" score as one that's 800 or better. In order to increase his credit score by nearly 150 points, bringing it basically perfect, Berk made one shift: He changed the day he was paying off his statement.

Then, he says, "I watched my score go from the low 700s to 840 or 845."