Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Borrowing

The easy trick 'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk used to increase his credit score nearly 150 points

Aditi Shrikant@aditi_shrikant
Bobby Berk, design expert on "Queer Eye."
Courtesy Bobby Berk

Interior designer Bobby Berk has become a household name as a member of the Fab 5 on the hit Netflix reality show "Queer Eye." Between the series, his interior design firm, and a number of brand partnerships, including a line of stick-on wallpaper at Target, Berk is "doing OK" now, financially, he says. 

But that wasn't always the case: As a teenager, Berk had to drop out of high school and, for a while, even live out of his car. He didn't learn about smart ways to handle money until later in life. But then he discovered a savvy way to pay off your credit card that can help you increase your credit score.

"People think credit is just this chain society puts on us, and, honestly, it is," Berk says. "But the thing is it's still part of society. Don't allow it to be the thing that ruins you. Allow it to be the thing that helps bring you out of poverty." 

Credit scores range from 300 to 850 — and Experian defines a "great" score as one that's 800 or better. In order to increase his credit score by nearly 150 points, bringing it basically perfect, Berk made one shift: He changed the day he was paying off his statement.

Then, he says, "I watched my score go from the low 700s to 840 or 845."

VIDEO2:5302:53
This is how your credit score is actually measured
Borrowing

Here's why the day you pay off your credit card can make a big difference to your credit score. 

Credit card companies need to think you are responsible

Many people think that if you pay off your credit card in full every month, that's all that matters. The reality is a little more complicated.

In most cases, your credit report will show the balance on your latest statement. Score formulas use that number to calculate your credit utilization, or how much of your available credit you're using. Credit utilization accounts for almost a third of your score.

"Ideally, your credit utilization ratio will be below 30%, and most people with the highest credit scores keep it below 10%," Ted Rossman, industry analyst at Bankrate, recently told Grow. 

In other words, if you have a high balance when your billing cycle closes, your score could drop — even if you pay off your balance in full just a few days later. 

To increase his credit score, Berk started paying off his statement a couple days earlier, something that "drastically" changed his score, he says. If Berk's statement closed on the 30th of the month, he set a reminder on his phone to pay off the balance on the 28th. 

"I went from looking like I maxed my card out every month, even though I paid it off, to only using 10% of my debt to credit ratio, which is a massive part of your score," he says. 

I watched my score go from the low 700s to 840 or 845.
Bobby Berk
Design Expert on 'Queer Eye'

Good credit affects other parts of your life

Working to increase your credit score can ease financial strain in several ways. Lenders use your score to decide if they're willing to extend you a loan or line of credit, for example, and at what terms and what interest rate. Having a top-notch score can save you thousands of dollars over the life of an auto loan or a mortgage.

"Your credit score allows you to get a better apartment," Berk says. "Your credit score allows you to get better rates on your car insurance."

Paying off your balance just a little earlier and upping your score can make other aspects of your life much easier. 

"People just think [credit] is some stupid thing that society uses to keep them down even further," he says. "Don't let it. You take control. You take the power." 

More from Grow:



acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map