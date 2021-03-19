Skip Navigation
Common mistakes people make on their side hustle taxes, according to CPAs, and how to avoid them

"You are entitled to take deductions for the expenses that are related to your business."

Courtney Stith@courtneystith
Twenty20

If you're one of the many people who have started a side hustle during the pandemic, remember, taxes are a little more complicated as a business owner.

Now that the IRS has moved back Tax Day to May 17, there's extra time to figure it out and file and pay your federal taxes for 2020. (Though if you pay estimated taxes for your side hustle or small business, those Q1 payments are still due April 15.)

Tax pros say the most common mistakes they see side hustlers make involve missing out on business deductions. Here's what you need to know, and how to avoid an unnecessarily high tax bill for your side hustle income.

Mistake No. 1: Not knowing you're launching a business when you start a side hustle

Experts say the first thing to know about doing side hustle taxes is that, if you have a side hustle that makes money, you have a business, even if you haven't incorporated or formed a limited liability company (LLC). You're what's called a sole proprietor.

Even if your side hustle is picking up groceries on Instacart or selling products on Etsy, you can still take advantage of the tax benefits that come with having a business, tax pros say. You'll detail that business income and deductions on a tax form called the Schedule C.

VIDEO5:2905:29
The most common tax mistake side hustlers make
Earning

Video by Courtney Stith

The tax code favors entrepreneurs because you only pay taxes on your net income — that is, your income minus expenses — rather than your gross income like a regular salaried employee, says Sheneya Wilson, a CPA and the founder and CEO of Fola Financial. So not making the most of your deductible expenses has a big impact on your tax bill.

"You want to make sure you are maximizing your deductions, understanding what 'ordinary, necessary' [business expenses] means, and how you can minimize your tax liability as a freelancer or creative or entrepreneur," Wilson says. 

Mistake No. 2: Not keeping records of your business expenses 

Not tracking expenses is a common mistake side hustlers make, says Jeffrey Levine, a CPA and the chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partner. Disorganization creates a problem from a tax-reporting perspective, he says, because when you don't have a good record of your expenses, it makes it harder to ensure they are properly deducted on your tax forms. 

To fix the problem, Levine suggests using apps on your phone to keep your expenses in order as you incur them: "Go online and you can google 'top five self-employed apps' or 'top five business apps' and you will see a lot of options out there."

Tracking your expenses will make your future self happy, Levine says: "If you want to make your life easier when it comes to tax time as someone who has a side hustle, keeping good records is one of the best ways to do that."

If you want to make your life easier when it comes to tax time as someone who has a side hustle, keeping good records is one of the best ways to do that.
Jeffrey Levine
CPA and the chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partner

Mistake No. 3: Being afraid to deduct business expenses

A related big mistake Wilson often sees freelancers make, she says, is being afraid to deduct expenses. The IRS stipulates that businesses can deduct expenses that are both ordinary and necessary. So for a person who teaches English online as a side hustle, supplies used to teach the course could be deductible.

Or if you sell goods online, you may be able to deduct the cost of purchasing those items or the raw materials to make them, along with expenses including technology fees for sites like Canva or for a web domain to host your website using Squarespace or Wix. 

VIDEO1:4501:45
How to pay side hustle taxes
Earning

Video by Euralis Weekes

Your vehicle provides another opportunity for a business deduction, says Levine. Many people drive for their side hustle, even if they don't work for a ridesharing service such as Uber or Lyft. If you use your car to drive for business purposes, like driving to different clients' homes if you're a pet sitter, you may be able to deduct car expenses. But if you use your car for both personal and professional reasons, you must divide your expenses based on mileage. 

"You are entitled to take deductions for the expenses that are related to your business," Levine emphasizes.

If you have questions about your side hustle taxes, both experts agree: Contact a tax professional for help. 

Grow is published by Acorns + CNBC. Acorns helps you invest spare change automatically into diversified portfolios. Download the app today or learn more at Acorns.com.

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2021 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2021 Acorns

