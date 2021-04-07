New car prices hit a record high, but here's an easy way to save $7,000 on your next buy

Drivers face a lot of decisions when buying a car, but choosing between purchasing their next vehicle brand new or slightly used is one that may have the biggest financial impact. The average 1-year-old used car costs a striking 17% less than its new version, according to data from iSeeCars.com. Since the typical price for a new vehicle in the United States was $40,857 in January 2021, that means the used version could cost almost $7,000 less. To find which car models have the largest gap between the newest and 1-year-old pre-owned version, iSeeCars researchers analyzed asking prices for more than 2.6 million cars sold from August 2020 to March 2021. New cars in the analysis were from model years 2020 and 2021, and used cars were from 2019 and 2020. The difference in cost between new and pre-owned was expressed as a percentage and ranked. The takeaway: Some new car models may not be worth buying new right now considering that you could save over $10,000 — and in one case over $20,000 — by going with a lightly used model that's just one year older. Based on those calculations, here are the top five car models that tend to be better to buy used than new:

BMW 5 Series

Percentage difference from new: 36.4%

Price difference from new: $24,207

Hyundai Sonata

Percentage difference from new: 36.1%

Price difference from new: $9,898

INFINITI Q50

Percentage difference from new: 34.9%

Price difference from new: $16,322

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Percentage difference from new: 31.6%

Price difference from new: $8,041

Ford Mustang

Percentage difference from new: 31%

Price difference from new: $13,422

New car prices hit record high during Covid

It makes sense that some drivers want to opt for a slightly older version of a car instead of the most recent model itself. New car prices have hit an all-time high even during the pandemic, according to Kelley Blue Book, rising $2,110, or 5.45%, from January 2020 to January 2021. The price of used cars varies greatly, on the other hand, and buying used is typically a smart way to save money. But prices have been climbing: "While used vehicles, particularly certified pre-owned units with factory-backed warranties, represent a good buy over a new vehicle, prices on average are higher than they were a year ago," says Matt DeLorenzo, the senior managing editor at Kelley Blue Book. "Buyers are facing a situation where production disruptions are limiting inventories and customer choice," he says. "Last year, it was shutdowns related to Covid, this year it's a shortage of microchips. With lower inventories, you'll find fewer incentives and higher prices." Used-car sellers are still seeing slowdowns in sales because of the pandemic. In particular, short supply has led to higher prices for in-demand vehicles like pickup trucks, according to iSeeCars.

How to decide: Buy a new car or go used?

If you are in the market for a car but aren't sure whether to go new or pre-owned, think about your bottom line. Choosing the best route for you will ultimately come down to your lifestyle, how you handle money, and your budget. "While buying used typically provides upfront cost savings, sometimes used vehicles only offer minimal savings compared to buying new," iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said in the survey. For example, a new car might still be under warranty, and you don't have to worry about a vehicle's accident or maintenance history. "New cars aren't subjected to the wear and tear of some lightly used cars," he adds, "so the extra cost might be worth the added peace of mind."