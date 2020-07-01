CEO: I started a business that brings in seven figures after being let go. Here's my best advice

Over 7 million people turn to my company Fairygodboss to look for jobs, get community advice, read company reviews, and access free career resources. Since launching in 2015, we've raised $14 million dollars and developed relationships with 150 corporate partners who are committed to improving gender diversity in their workplaces. And we generate seven figures in revenue a year. It's been gratifying to watch the company grow, but it wasn't always easy. I created Fairygodboss out of necessity. In 2014, when I was two months pregnant, my employer went through a management restructuring, and I was laid-off. Now I had to interview for a new role, and I was unsure about how to bring up questions about maternity leave, benefits, diversity and inclusion, and work-life balance. I wanted to know how potential employers really treated their employees. But I feared that if I spoke up, I would be judged or even passed over for a position. There wasn't a place online I could look to and find answers, and I knew I wasn't the only woman in the world with these questions. So I decided to build a platform that could help make the workplace better for women everywhere. If you want to start a side hustle or new business right now, here are some of the biggest lessons I learned that still help me today.

Trial and error is the key to long-term success

Starting a company is never easy, and I had the added challenge of being pregnant. During our first few months of business, I was often sleep-deprived and exhausted from caring for my newborn. But I am incredibly fortunate to have a supportive co-founder in Romy Newman. I knew I could rely on her, and that helped take some of the pressure off. Romy and I self-funded Fairygodboss for the first two years using our personal savings. It was a risky move, but it allowed us to have full control over every decision we made and we paced ourselves conservatively. We took a "lean start-up" approach, meaning we tested our ideas and kept adjusting them until we found what worked best in a way that allowed us stay within our budget. For example, before we launched a full website, we had a landing page and ads to test out whether our concept would resonate with our users. We looked at things like click-through rates on ads, the cost to acquire a user, and the conversion rates on the landing page to "sign up" or register, among other things. Before hiring a full-time developer, we used contractors for design and software development.

Video by Jason Armesto We could have pursued third-party investment capital earlier in order to grow more quickly. But we felt it was important to prove that we could generate revenue before asking others to invest. By the time we raised our first investment round two years after starting the company, we had well into the six figures in terms of revenue, predominantly through corporate partnerships. I've found that the key to successful pitching, whether it's to a potential partner or investor, comes down to owning your vision, and being able to tell your story with clarity and conviction.

Collaborate with people who know better

As a CEO, my job changes every year, every month, and sometimes every week. What I had to do in order to be successful when we launched is not the same thing I need to do to be successful now. When you're starting something from scratch, you're the accountant, marketer, developer, designer, brander, salesperson, customer support, lawyer, and everything else in between. As your endeavor grows and becomes more successful, you have the opportunity to hire people who are better than you at different things, and start relinquishing responsibilities to people who have dedicated their careers to those areas.

You have to be conscious of becoming stuck doing the same thing you always were. And then understand when to make room for those collaborators who can do the job better than you can, and help take your business to new heights. In order for your company to thrive in the long term, you have to be ready to adapt very rapidly to new situations and roles. Over the last few months, everyone has had to navigate new challenges created by the effects of Covid-19. And Fairygodboss, like so many companies, has had to suddenly manage remote working relationships, and business uncertainty, with no playbook. Since all our offerings are virtual, we've been able to consistently provide resources for those who are looking for new opportunities right now. Internally, we have always had a flexible work environment, so while making the transition to full time remote work has certainly had its challenges, I'm proud to say that my team has handled it with grace.

Don't be afraid to reach out to your network