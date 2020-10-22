Markets react to latest stimulus talks; ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman died without a will: Here’s how the headlines could affect your money

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 31: A view of the Chadwick Boseman memorial at Howard University on August 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

The stock market is reacting to ongoing coronavirus stimulus talks, the number of Americans who filed for first-time unemployment claims is the lowest since March, and "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman died without a will. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Markets react to renewed stimulus talks

All three major indexes fell slightly Wednesday as investors eyed consensus on a coronavirus stimulus bill. Markets were up slightly Thursday afternoon on signs of progress with negotiations. Pressure mounts on both sides to have a bill on President Donald Trump's desk before the November 3 elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday a deal on new coronavirus aid was "just about there."

Weekly jobless claims drop to lowest level since March

The Department of Labor released its jobless report Thursday, showing that 787,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims the week ending October 17, significantly lower than the analyst predictions of 875,000 new claims. That figure is down from the 842,000 reported the previous week and marks the lowest level since March.

"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman died without a will

When legendary actor Chadwick Boseman died in August, he did not have a will in place. That means the fate of at least part of the 43-year-old's estate, worth an estimated $939,000, is being left up to the courts. If you don't put plans in place, state intestacy laws may determine who gets your assets. Crafting a simple will can take less than an hour. And be sure to keep your beneficiary information for life insurance and retirement accounts up to date, too, since what's listed there trumps even what's in your will.

