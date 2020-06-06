Margaritas and shrimp tacos 'will transport you to a tropical paradise' for $4, says chef: Here's the recipe

If your 2020 summer travel plans were halted, bring the vacation to you with a good recipe, says celebrity chef Ed McFarland. "When you're stuck at home and you're missing the beach, sink your teeth into a fish taco and sip a margarita while closing your eyes. Whether you're inside, or in your backyard, it will transport you to a tropical paradise," says McFarland, owner of the seafood restaurant Ed's Lobster Bar, which has locations in Manhattan and Sag Harbor, New York. McFarland, who has served as a judge on Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay" and appeared on NBC's "TODAY" show, says making margaritas and cooking up tacos are "a fantastic and easy way to staycation." Below, he shares with Grow a recipe for a blueberry margarita that costs $2.18 a serving and a recipe for shrimp tacos that costs just $1.99 a serving.

Put your own twist on your margarita

"A margarita is one of the easiest drinks to make at home," says McFarland. "All you need is Tequila, simple syrup [sugar dissolved in water], lime juice, and ice." While McFarland's recipe calls for blueberry juice, he says you can use whatever juice you want when making your own margarita. "If you want to keep it simple, add a splash of orange juice. But you can get supercreative. You can use strawberry puree, watermelon juice, pineapple juice, or whatever taste appeals to you." And you don't have to get fancy with the Tequila, since you'll be mixing it with other ingredients. "Use any Tequila you want as long as it's blanco Tequila," McFarland says. If you want a nonalcoholic drink, hold the Tequila for a delicious and refreshing mocktail.

Try frozen shrimp or swapping out for other protein